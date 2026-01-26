Man broke into wastewater treatment plant to 'hide' from people

The Tahuna Wastewater Treatment Plant. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A Dunedin man told police the only reason he broke into a wastewater treatment plant was to "hide" from people searching from him.

At 11.30am on Sunday, officers were called to the Tahuna Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lawyers Head after a 43-year-old man broke into the complex, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The man smashed an exterior window in his bid to get in, and damaged the inside of the room while there.

When officers arrived, they located him still inside the building.

He was arrested, for burglary, and when asked why he was there, he told police people were looking for him, so he had to "hide".

He was remanded into custody, charged with willful damage and burglary, and would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

