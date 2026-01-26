Strong turnout despite the weather

Ivy Harper enjoys an ice cream at the Taieri A&P show in Mosgiel on Saturday. Photos: Peter McIntosh

At least the 166th Taieri A&P Show in Mosgiel went ahead, despite the torrential weather.

It was definitely gumboot-compulsory conditions on Saturday, but A&P show president Dale Harris said on the day numbers were "encouraging" — even though they were down on the previous year, where more than 10,000 people attended.

Geoffrey Finch and his dog Tye round up sheep.

"Oh, the weather definitely has put a dampener on it, but I’m still quite surprised how many people have turned up.

"There’s more here than I thought there would have been with the weather, so it’s a lot to thank the people in public for coming out and getting their gumboots on."

Planning for the event was a "year-round" project, Mr Harris said.

Grace Cook holds her winning dog, Bella.

"So when we start cleaning up [at the end of the show] we’ll be talking about what we’re doing next year."

He said there were about 50 stalls in total this year, which was only slightly down on the previous year.

"A few definitely pulled out because of the weather, but initially we were up on what we were going to have last year, so it is growing each year."

Keeping dry are Makenzie, 8, and Jameson, 3, Horne, of Dunedin.

Entertainment included in the entry cost includes balloonologist Pippity-Pop, magician Jonathan Usher, dog trials, dog agility and blade-shearing demonstrations, a digger competition, Highland dancing, hobby horsing, laser tag, a paddock-to-plate competition, pet corner, terrier race and woodchopping competition and a range of livestock competitions including the return of a chicken category.

Mr Harris said there was not a particular "theme" to this year’s show, but it was nonetheless important to connect town and country.

"We’ll keep pushing it. We’ll try to do more and more trades here, have more and more stalls, and more things for people to do.

Florence Harris, 8, of Hindon, in the sailor horn pipe dance competition.

"Hopefully next time the weather’s a bit quieter.

"More likely it’ll be too hot next year."

