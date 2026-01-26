Strong turnout despite the weather

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It was definitely gumboot-compulsory conditions on Saturday, but A&P show president Dale Harris said on the day numbers were "encouraging" — even though they were down on the previous year, where more than 10,000 people attended.
"There’s more here than I thought there would have been with the weather, so it’s a lot to thank the people in public for coming out and getting their gumboots on."
Planning for the event was a "year-round" project, Mr Harris said.
He said there were about 50 stalls in total this year, which was only slightly down on the previous year.
"A few definitely pulled out because of the weather, but initially we were up on what we were going to have last year, so it is growing each year."
Mr Harris said there was not a particular "theme" to this year’s show, but it was nonetheless important to connect town and country.
"We’ll keep pushing it. We’ll try to do more and more trades here, have more and more stalls, and more things for people to do.
"More likely it’ll be too hot next year."