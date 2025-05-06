Stove fire ignites North Dunedin kitchen

Adding wontons to meatballs was a recipe for a kitchen fire in a north Dunedin flat this afternoon.

Fire and emergency New Zealand Dunedin City senior station officer Mark Leonard said everyone had evacuated the flat in Leith St because of a smoke alarm warning at about 4.15pm.

Crews rapidly got the fire under control and there was minimal damage to the kitchen.

Crews at the Leith St fire. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Mr Leonard stressed the importance of staying vigilant when cooking.

‘‘This could have been a much more serious fire,’’ he said.

A woman who evacuated the flat said she was cooking when her pan caught on fire.

It went up pretty quickly and the whole kitchen was on fire.

She was cooking some meatballs and had just added wontons before the fire.

The incident happened as multiple Dunedin fire crews were battling a large commercial shed blaze.

