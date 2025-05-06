Booms heard before shed fire spews smoke

A witness heard three loud booms before a large commercial shed went up in flames, sending smoke over the Green Island area this afternoon.

Multiple fire crews are the scene of the blaze in Green Island Bush Rd, near the turnoff to Tunnel Beach.

"It went boom, boom, boom," the witness who raised the alarm, said.

A Fenz spokesman said at 5pm the current strategy was to prevent the spread of fire and to protect any nearby buildings or structures.

"We've got multiple crews at work with multiple hoses as well as some heavy machinery helping remove parts of the building so we can extinguish it."

Photo: Gregor Rochardson

Crews were called to the blaze in a large commercial farming shed at about 3.10pm.

The fire is about 30x30m and is still not contained, the spokesman said.

The first firefighters were at the scene by 3.20pm - there was now crews from the Roslyn, St Kilda, Dunedin, Wakari, Lookout Point, Mosgiel and Portobello stations.

Four trucks, two water tankers, one rural appliance, a command centre and a few support vehicles were in attendance.

The shed appears to be on a lifestyle property.