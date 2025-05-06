Teen driver serious after traffic light crash

A teenage driver who crashed into a Dunedin traffic light was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being cut from the vehicle.

Sgt Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said emergency services attended the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hillside Rd and Burn St yesterday morning.

The 19-year-old female driver had to be cut free after crashing into the traffic light pole near the Sports Dairy.

Alcohol and speed were not involved, he said.

Hato Hone St John said the driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition while her passenger suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services attend the crash on Hillside Rd yesterday morning. Photo: George Elliott

The crash was one of a number which kept police busy yesterday.

At 1:45pm a 77-year-old driver slid off Ravensbourne Rd after failing to negotiate a slight bend.

The vehicle slid down a bank, scraping against a wire metal barrier for about 15m before stopping in a flax bush, Sgt Lee said.

She had no reported injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

At 8pm a 19-year-old male driver hit a rock wall on Highcliffe Rd causing the vehicle to roll and land on its roof.

“He stated he became distracted by his phone and when he looked back at the road it was too late to take the moderate right-hand bend,” Sgt Lee said.

The teenager was able to get out of the vehicle and was uninjured.

One lane was blocked until the car was towed from the scene.

On State Highway 1 north of Dunedin, a 61-year-old man was driving his ute northbound.

Sgt Lee said a blue Toyota Corolla travelling in the southbound lane failed to take “an easy left-hand bend”, crossed the centre line and crashed into the ute.

The driver of the Toyota fled the scene and enquiries were ongoing to identify them.

There was extensive damage to both vehicles but no reported injuries.

Police also stopped a 22-year-old male driving in Kaikorai Valley Rd at 11:55pm.

Sgt Lee said while speaking to the man a small bag of cannabis was spotted on the back seat.

The drug was seized and the driver received a warning.

Infringement notices were issued for problems with his vehicle.

