When the boats come in

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News Dunedin 0 Comments Three Port Otago tugboats and two pilot boats make their way through the lower Otago Harbour yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON Related Stories Adding wontons recipe for disaster SUBSCRIBER Response urged to ensure future of coast SUBSCRIBER Sports bodies demand leaky roof fix ‘Exceptional warmth’: temperature records tumble in April Multiple crews called to battle farming shed blaze Stove fire ignites North Dunedin kitchen Booms heard before shed fire spews smoke Teen driver serious after traffic light crash Drunk assaults Dunedin restaurant owner Crews called to car fire on southern motorway Trio walk out on board chairman who made racist slur Dunedin narrowly misses out on major festival More