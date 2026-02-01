Skip to main content
Dunedin
19
|
12
Wednesday,
Wed,
4
March
Mar
2026
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
...
Other News
Strong sheep and beef sales in South
Demand remains strong for sheep and beef in Otago.
Rimene seeks sport’s ‘holy grail’ at Golden Shears
Rimene seeks sport’s ‘holy grail’ at Golden Shears
Central Otago woolhandler Pagan Rimene is aiming to win her first open title at Golden Shears, which starts in Masterton today.
Vickers pleased to get test win over Australia
Vickers pleased to get test win over Australia
"It felt pretty good to get a win over the Aussies."
Falkland Islands’ link celebrated
Falkland Islands’ link celebrated
A Falkland Islands shearing team, who have been staying in the Teviot Valley for several months, have ignited memories of a 30-year connection between two places.
‘Outstanding’ cows selected
‘Outstanding’ cows selected
Several southern cows are through to a second round of judging for a national Holstein Friesian competition.
Police urge vigilance after series of burglaries
Police urge vigilance after series of burglaries
Police are urging people in rural areas of Clutha and Gore to keep an eye out after several reports of burglaries.
Townies named red meat scholars
Townies named red meat scholars
Townies studying in Dunedin are some of the latest recipients of the 2026 Meat Industry Association scholarship programme.
Rural boom lifts PGW profit
Rural boom lifts PGW profit
A thriving rural economy has helped PGG Wrightson (PGW) lift its half-year profit 8% to $17.3 million.
North Otago innovator wins Australian award
North Otago innovator wins Australian award
A North Otago innovator working to transform an on-farm waste challenge to a scalable source of value has been recognised in Australia.
South’s sustainability finalists
South’s sustainability finalists
Central Otago cherry grower and Rewiring Aotearoa chief executive Mike Casey is a finalist in the sustainability leader of the year category in the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.
SUBSCRIBER
Sometimes a friendly wave is all you need
SUBSCRIBER
Sometimes a friendly wave is all you need
It was foreign territory for a surfer and his board but for Dom Huxley it was a worthwhile trip — even though he had a sore behind and was walking like a cowboy at the end of it.
Celebrating steam-powered families
Celebrating steam-powered families
For one Southland family steam engines are much more than a novelty — they are their transport, their hobbies, their assets and even their kitchen for three generations.
Pāmu posts strong performance
Pāmu posts strong performance
Pāmu enters the second half of FY26 on a high, with a record full-year net operating profit forecast of between $97 million and $107 million.
SUBSCRIBER
Breeding for gentler honeybees
SUBSCRIBER
Breeding for gentler honeybees
Producing calm and docile bees for New Zealand beekeepers is the goal for a Mosgiel-based honeybee breeding programme.
Zespri aims to become healthiest fruit brand
Zespri aims to become healthiest fruit brand
Zespri has launched updated sustainability targets as part of its 2035 strategy, supporting the kiwifruit marketer’s ambition to become the world’s healthiest fruit brand.
Novel honey stall proves a welcome call
Novel honey stall proves a welcome call
You can’t make a call, but maybe you can make some breakfast.
Obituary: the snow farmer who was not fond of snow
Obituary: the snow farmer who was not fond of snow
John Lee, the visionary Cardrona Valley entrepreneur who put not only his beloved valley but also the wider Upper Clutha area on the international map, died on ...
A&P show attendance surges
A&P show attendance surges
The North Otago A&P Show was a hit in Oamaru on Saturday.
SUBSCRIBER
‘Chicken city’ egg farm a generation game
SUBSCRIBER
‘Chicken city’ egg farm a generation game
A North Otago egg-producing farm has been selected to demonstrate the benefits of solar energy systems and batteries.
Farmers call for 'level playing field' on pork
Farmers call for 'level playing field' on pork
Farmers are renewing calls for the government to enforce the same animal welfare standards that local pig farmers face on imported pork.
