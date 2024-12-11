Training future farmers

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Celebrating graduating from the Growing Future Farmers programme in Southland recently are (from left) Lilly Cole, of Christchurch, 18, Amy Gutsell, of Tuatapere, 19, Philippa Stratford, of Invercargill, 20, Samantha Ollerenshaw, 19, of Balclutha and Kaitlin O’Neill, 19, of Lawrence. Growing Future Farmers South Island student success lead Amy Priest, of Northern Southland, said the "keen shepherdesses" finished their second year of the on-farm practical training programme in Southland.

"They are work ready and all are employed in the primary sector, with Philippa, Kaitlin and Lilly all being employed full time on their training farms."