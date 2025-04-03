'Loved by many': Man found dead outside Wellington property named

Simon Bird's death was announced on Facebook by family. Photo: Supplied

The man who died outside a property in the Wellington suburb of Northland has been named.

He was Simon Bird.

He was found outside a property in Albemarle Rd on Tuesday. His death remains unexplained and police are investigating.

Bird was the vice-president of the Wairarapa Racing Club.

The club's general manager, Matthew Sherry, said the club was in shock following the loss of their vice-president.

"He was a club stalwart and and loved by many," Sherry said. "He will be sorely missed."

Sherry said Bird lived and worked in Wellington but had lived in Wairarapa for many years.

He said Bird was a person who "lit up the room".

Family member Christina Bird announced the death on behalf of the family on Facebook.

"It is with heavy hearts and sadness that our family announce the sudden passing of Simon Bird. A fiercely loyal, kind, and funny person, he will be missed beyond what words can explain," she said.

"There are still many questions surrounding his death, that we the family, still do not have answers to. We therefore request time and patience, as we come to terms with this loss, and please know that we will update when we can."

Police said a scene guard would stay in place for a few days.