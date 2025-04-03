DCC to negotiate contract extension with Graham

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Dunedin City Council has decided to negotiate with its chief executive Sandy Graham about extending her contract.

Ms Graham’s five-year contract is due to expire in October this year and councillors have been faced with a choice of extending it for up to two years or starting a recruitment process to seek applications from the market.

They evidently did not pursue the course today of advertising the position.

Councillors had discussions over several hours, which included an end-of-term review and considering supplementary material.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich released a statement this evening.

‘‘The Dunedin City Council and chief executive are in negotiations over a contract extension,’’ he said.

‘‘We’re not making any further comment at this stage.’’