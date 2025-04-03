DCC to negotiate contract extension with Graham

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ms Graham’s five-year contract is due to expire in October this year and councillors have been faced with a choice of extending it for up to two years or starting a recruitment process to seek applications from the market.
They evidently did not pursue the course today of advertising the position.
Councillors had discussions over several hours, which included an end-of-term review and considering supplementary material.
Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich released a statement this evening.
‘‘The Dunedin City Council and chief executive are in negotiations over a contract extension,’’ he said.
‘‘We’re not making any further comment at this stage.’’