DCC to negotiate contract extension with Graham

    By Grant Miller
    Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    The Dunedin City Council has decided to negotiate with its chief executive Sandy Graham about extending her contract.

    Ms Graham’s five-year contract is due to expire in October this year and councillors have been faced with a choice of extending it for up to two years or starting a recruitment process to seek applications from the market.

    They evidently did not pursue the course today of advertising the position.

    Councillors had discussions over several hours, which included an end-of-term review and considering supplementary material.

    Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich released a statement this evening.

    ‘‘The Dunedin City Council and chief executive are in negotiations over a contract extension,’’ he said.

    ‘‘We’re not making any further comment at this stage.’’

     

