Valley water quality focus of new group

Teviot Valley Water Care Group Inc Society treasurer Jeremy Wales. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Teviot Valley does not have much of a water quality problem — and members of the new Teviot Valley Water Care Group Inc Society (TVWCG) want to keep it that way.

About 30 people attended a meeting at Millers Flat recently to launch the new group, which was formed from two existing groups — the Roxburgh Benger Conservation Group and the Tb Action Group. It also included farmers and other property holders, treasurer Jeremy Wales said.

The group was keen to involve all landholders in the catchment area.

"Our primary objective is to facilitate and promote good on-farm practice and sustainable land management principles in the valley.

"We want to demonstrate sound, sustainable and environmental stewardship by members."

In addition, the group would hold meetings, workshops and field days to promote good land and farm practices management, which included developing farm environment plans.

The group intended to facilitate and encourage people to do their own monitoring of the valley’s water quality, and act as an advocacy group when dealing with the Government and industry when necessary.

It also wanted to encourage the wider community to become involved.

"We don’t have much of a problem with water quality in the valley and we just need to prove it to customers and community.

"I am willing to bet a little mitigation will make a large difference to water quality, and we want to improve things."