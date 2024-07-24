Waikaka Valley farmer joins board

Newly appointed AgResearch board member Andrew Morrison. PHOTO: SRL FILES

Waikaka Valley sheep and beef farmer Andrew Morrison has been appointed to the AgResearch board.

Mr Morrison thanked Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins for the appointment.

"I’m thankful, as a farmer and a governor, to be given an opportunity to have a crack at it, he said."

New Zealand had great farmers, who were enabled by the refining of systems through world-leading science and levy-bodies working behind the scenes.

Science would always find the solutions, he said.

He was keen to find the best way to optimise land-use and integrate systems.

The former Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairman was happy to be a "servant to industry".

"My objectives are to continue to serve industry. We know we have got a lot of challenges, so let’s do the science to validate the questions and find solutions," he said.

Outgoing AgResearch board chairman Paul Reynolds stepped down after nine years of service, five of those as chairman. Kim Wallace is the acting board chairwoman.

Hone McGregor joins the board. Outgoing board members were Jackie Lloyd and Rukumoana Schaafhausen.

