Call for women in dairy to share experiences

Roseanne and Eldon Megaw frequently implement lessons learned from networking events. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Dairy Women’s Network leader has put out a call out for women to come and talk about their experiences.

South Canterbury’s Roseanne Megaw became involved with the organisation after attending a 2019 workshop during which a member mentioned she was looking for more regional leadership — asking if she was interested.

"I said yes because I was very passionate about women in the dairy industry, having grown up inside of it and share-milked for the past 19 years."

Her role as regional leader for the South Canterbury Dairy Women’s Network alongside Carley Flett and Rachel Currie involves helping others in their farming businesses and personal endeavours.

Mrs Megaw, who grew up on a dairy farm in the Bay of Plenty, and her husband, Eldon Megaw, contract-milk a 1250-strong dairy farm between two sheds at Clandeboye.

"At the moment, I am rearing calves twice a day. We have raised around 400 replacements that will go into the herd in the coming years."

A woman of many hats, Mrs Megaw also does some of the administration work for their business and some relief teaching. She was an early childhood teacher until moving to Clandeboye in 2001.

She believes the agriculture sector to be unique, often involving women who might not come from a farming background.

"Especially in South Canterbury, we have an amazing and supportive base where women who are involved in the dairy industry can come together and share similar challenges and learn from each other."

Members ranged from some who did not set foot on a farm right through to those who managed their own farms.

"It is a very inclusive space where we promote networking, learning and support. We would love if more women could come and join our social events and workshops and are always on the look out for people to hang out with us."

A highlight had been meeting people in a similar situation and learning new aspects of the work day.

"We are mostly all dairy farmers but have different styles. To have that safe space, where we can talk about the different ways that we do things — it adds a lot of value to the way my husband and I farm," Mrs Megaw said.