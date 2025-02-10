Dog-trialling now in her blood

Pip Flower and her team of dogs at home on Lighthouse Hills near Moeraki. PHOTO: SALLY RAE

She was brought up in England, represented Australia in dog trialling and now farms alongside one of coastal Otago’s landmarks.

While tripping around the South, Pip Flower, 33, once visited the Kātiki Point lighthouse, never dreaming that a year later she would be living on the farm next door.

She and her partner moved to Lighthouse Hills in April last year to lease the property.

"It blows your mind sometimes," she said, reflecting on her latest move.

Ms Flower, who is from Bath, the southwest English city known for its rich history, architecture and cultural heritage, left school at 18 and later went backpacking with a friend.

Not knowing what to do, they headed to Sydney and travelled up the east coast to Cairns but, after six weeks, ran out of money and both had to get jobs.

Despite having no farming experience — but armed with a love of animals — she got a job on a cattle station which she described as "cowboy country".

It was a year-and-a-half of sleeping in a swag, cooking over a fire and washing in rivers.

"As a young person, you feel you can do anything," she said.

She had various agricultural-related jobs in Australia but what she really wanted was a dog — but not just any dog, she wanted a smart one.

She bought her first working dog pup from a dog triallist from Longreach who also gave her an introduction to dog trialling.

After three years living in Australia, Ms Flower moved back to England where she completed an agricultural science degree. The return home only cemented her desire to live permanently in Australia and she returned.

Still mad keen on working stock with her dogs, there was not enough stock work to satisfy her on extensive properties.

A job arose in Tasmania. That was her first experience with crossbred sheep, as she previously worked with merinos.

Several other moves followed before she came to New Zealand for two months in 2023 and was "mooching around" the country.

The dates coincided with the North and South Island and New Zealand sheep dog trial championships.

She loved New Zealand and the type of agriculture in this country meant dogs were needed; it was more hands-on than Australia and that was what she was gravitating to.

The style of dog trialling also fascinated her, she said. It was different to trialling in Australia and much more difficult.

Returning to Australia, she went into a New South Wales selection trial. She got into a New South Wales team and was then selected — the first woman — for the Australian team to compete against New Zealand in the transtasman Wayleggo Cup which was held in Ashburton in 2023.

The New Zealanders were victorious — "you can’t beat Kiwis on their home ground" — and several months later, she decided to move to New Zealand.

She left her dog, Fang, in New Zealand and returned to Australia to organise bringing over four others.

Ms Flower and Fang won the maiden in the short head and yard at the St Bathans dog trials last month.

She said she was enjoying travelling to southern trials, although her best prospect, Shae, was out with injury.

Asked her ambitions, she said she would love to be the first person to represent both Australia and New Zealand — and also the first woman. She also would like to have a "champion" dog.

"Most people have that one dog in their life that comes along and changes everything. I haven’t had that yet. I would like to get that champion dog one day. I feel I’ve had 10 years of experience of how to handle dogs ... I’m ready for it," she said.

Living at Lighthouse Hills came with plenty of sacrifices. While she acknowledged she had a "beautiful life", Ms Flower said "sometimes it would be nice to have a cup of tea with your Mum".

Results of the St Bathans dog trials held on January 26 and 27.—

Long head: Michael Lucas (Kate) 97 1, Paul McCarthy (Meg) 96 2, Boyd Tisdall (Zed) 94.5 3, Paul Emerson (Lexi) 94 4, Russell Smillie (Leek) 93 5. Intermediate: Boyd Tisdall (Zed). Maiden: Nick Gee (York) 91.5.

Short head and yard: Russell Peek (Kip) 94 1, Rick Aubrey (Trump) 93.5 2, Paul Collins (Sky) 89 3, Russell Smillie (Leek) 88.5 4, Eion Herbert (Heidi) 88 5. Intermediate: Eric Stringer (Jack) 85. Maiden: Pip Flower (Fang) 75.

Zigzag hunt: Ethan Smith (Chubb) 95 1, Daniel Adam (Digger) 94 2, Russell Smillie (Grace) 93 3, Scott Milne (Bounce) 92.5 4, Bruce Calder (Cloud) 92 5. Intermediate; Russell Smillie (Grace).

Straight hunt: Daniel Adam (Digger) 98 1, Marie Burrell (Tarn) 97.5 2, Andrew Goulding (Thumper) 97 3, Robbie Calder (Ned) 96.25 4, Ed Aubrey (Charlie) 96 5. Intermediate: Marie Burrell (Tarn). Maiden: Russell Smillie (Grace) 92.

