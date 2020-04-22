Egg business cracks on after a scramble

Cracking support... Lynette and Murray Thomson say local support has been great enabling them to sell the majority of our their eggs. Photo supplied.

‘‘A crisis helps you look outside the square to see what other options might be available,’’ Mid Canterbury egg producers Lynette and Murray Thomson say.

The couple own Mountain View Eggs, which they started two and a-half years ago with 200 hens on their 350ha cropping farm. They also run store lambs in winter.

The Thomsons now have 2000 laying hens, averaging 1500 eggs — or 125 dozen — a day, a number that will increase as more hens come on to lay in the next couple of weeks.

‘‘Covid-19 has just added to the challenge, with 95% of our eggs going to cafes and bakeries before the lockdown. That market disappeared very quickly but the hens kept laying.’’

So the couple started a home delivery service.

‘‘We still have a bit of an oversupply, but the local support has been great and we are selling the majority of our eggs.

‘‘While the lockdown is on, our two sons are home, so our full-time staff member is only coming to work for essential work [on the farm] and not working in the egg business.’’

The egg business has been manageable within the family bubble, which includes a backpacker living on farm.

Without the egg business, lockdown would have been quieter on farm, with harvest completed and autumn crops being sown, but instead the Thomsons have been busy sorting orders and doing deliveries three days a week, one each to Ashburton, Methven and Rakaia.

EGGciting opportunity...pasture free-range hens roam the dry corners of the Thomson farm where pivot irrigators do not reach. Photo supplied.

It was a challenge to set up their business, but it made good sense.

‘‘When we changed from border-dyke irrigation to spray irrigation, Murray was keen to try some pasture free-range hens using the dry corners that the pivots didn’t reach,’’ Mrs Thomson said.

With local support, they grew a strong market into cafes and bakeries.

‘‘We have really appreciated the support we have been given in starting Mountain View Eggs.

‘‘It has been a great challenge trying something different and something everyone in the family has been able to be a part of.’’.