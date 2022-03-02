On-farm merino sale reaches prices that give sellers big smiles

All of the nearly 6000 merino sheep on offer at four Central Otago stations were snapped up as demand for the fine-wool breed remains strong, an agent says.

The sheep were sold at four consecutive on-farm sales last week.

Little Valley Station was the first sale, followed by neighbour Matangi Station, both about 15km southeast of Alexandra.

Buyers then travelled about 20km north for sales at Galloway Station and then Olrig Station.

PGG Wrightson Otago livestock manager and auctioneer John Duffy, of Alexandra, said nearly 3000 wether lambs sold for an average of $124, with a top price of $146 at Olrig Station.

"That’s as good a money as we’ve seen for wether lambs for a long, long time."

Nearly 1000 ewe lambs sold for an average of $105, with a top price of $125 at Galloway Station.

"The better ewe lambs were sought after for breeding."

About 1700 annual draft 6-year-old ewes sold for an average of $125, with a top price of $146 at Little Valley Station.

Nearly 300 half-breed ewe lambs sold for an average of $101.

Buyers included farmers from Blenheim and North Canterbury.

Agents bought many of the sheep on behalf of Maniototo farmers.

The good prices at the sale follow good clearances and price averages for rams earlier in the year, he said.

Demand was being driven by strong schedules for mutton and lamb, combined with good demand for merino wool.

"There seems to be good positivity in the merino game."

The annual on-farm sale was launched after Cromwell Saleyards closed in 2016.

Olrig Station joined the on-farm sales this year.

Olrig Station owner Elliott Heckler said he was "very pleased" with the sale.

He usually sold his sheep privately in April, but decided to give it a go this year.

"To get rid of them a bit earlier."

Little Valley Station owner Lindon Sanders said the sale on his farm went "pretty good".

Prices were up "across the board" on last year, he said.

"The annual draft ewes which went for $146 this year, went for $112 last year and lambs were over $100 and they were $88 last year."

Galloway Station owner Andrew Preston said he was pleased with the clearance of his flock and the "fair" prices.

"It’s been a good season for us with a bit of moisture."

Matangi Station co-owner Brett Sanders said he was pleased with the sale and the season so far.

"There’s been plenty of grass around and people are looking for stock."