'Family favourite' hydroslides to shut down for months

The ageing hydroslides at Moana Pool in Dunedin will be refurbished, rather than replaced. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Break it gently to the children - Moana Pool's hydroslides will soon be out of action for up to five months.

The popular aquatic attraction is closing for upgrades from June 23 as part of a $25 million refurbishment of Moana Pool, the Dunedin City Council announced this morning.

The ageing slides, which were built in 1984, will be refurbished after plans to replace them were ditched as too expensive.

DCC parks and recreation manager Heath Ellis said it was hoped to have the slides open on weekends "whenever the work allows".

“We know the hydroslides are a family favourite and we’re looking forward to making sure they remain fit-for-purpose for our community and the next generation of sliders.”

The work would involve cleaning the exterior of the slides, refurbishing sections of the slides and the support structure, re-grouting tiles in the exit pool, as well as repairing the access ramp and top enclosure area.

The wider refurbishment would involve improvements to the family changing rooms and other facilities, new tiling, upgraded ventilation and other plant and equipment, seismic strengthening, accessibility improvements, and the removal of asbestos from older parts of the building.

The work was expected to cause some disruption to the car park area at the rear of the pool.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the hydroslide back in action before the end of the year, and we’re confident the wider refurbishment will ensure Moana Pool remains a popular facility for our community for years to come.” - APL