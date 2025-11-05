Gear seized from pair caught whitebaiting illegally

File photo

Two men have had their nets, waders and other equipment seized after being caught whitebaiting illegally in Southland.

The whitebaiting season started on September 1 and ended on October 30.

However, Southland Police and the Department of Conservation caught the two men in Western Southland during a joint operation on Tuesday night.

Western Southland area response manager Senior Sergeant Pete Graham said it was the third enforcement night the join operation had run since the close of the season.

‘‘Whitebaiting season ended on October 30, so it is disappointing that we located two men illegally fishing at the Waiau River mouth.

‘‘We have seized their whitebaiting fishing equipment and will be referring the incident to the Department of Conservation to consider prosecution action.

‘‘I encourage all whitebaiters to familiarise themselves with the rules and regulations around fishing activity, in order to avoid any confusion,’’ he said.

The Department of Conservation sets a specific whitebaiting season to protect the threatened native fish species, and ensure the sustainability of the whitebait fishery in New Zealand for future generations.

A separate whitebaiting season is held in the Chatham Islands from December 1 until the last day of February.

Snr Sgt Graham urged the community to report any illegal or suspicious activity by calling 111 if it was happening now, or 105 if it was after the fact.

You can also make a report anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

