District plan changes include acoustic insulation

Updated acoustic requirements for new central Dunedin apartments have been approved by the city council.

In a decision released today, the Dunedin City Council has approved a range of changes to the district plan.

Among the changes is increased acoustic insulation requirements for new apartments and other noise-sensitive activities in Dunedin’s CBD, Warehouse Precinct and Harbourside edge zones.

The changes also allow for healthcare activities in more locations and add 23 trees or tree groups to the schedule of protected trees while removing 16 others.

Commissioners Rob van Voorthuysen (chairman), Sophie Barker and Jim O’Malley (both then councillors) heard more than 30 presentations at an August public hearing and considered 217 submissions on the changes.

Following submissions, the panel increased the acoustic insulation requirements for new inner-city dwellings to include principal living areas as well as bedrooms, recognising those rooms required a quieter environment.

"This reflects the concerns of those in the music community who wanted more stringent acoustic insulation standards, but we also had regard to expert evidence that raising the insulation requirements further would be likely to be a significant barrier to residential development," Mr van Voorthuysen said.

In the panel’s decision report, the commissioners said estimates the amendment might add $2000 to $8000 to the cost of a build were not found to be an "unduly onerous cost in light of the benefits ... for building inhabitants".

Mr van Voorthuysen said the changes were designed to support a vibrant CBD which left room for live music and a range of housing choices.

"We believe we’ve got the balance right," he said.

"The decisions also reflect the need to encourage healthcare activities in more locations in Ōtepoti Dunedin and the contribution prominent trees make to the amenity of our community."

The changes were notified in November — a separate decision on heritage changes was released in July.

Submitters to the August hearing can appeal to the Environment Court within 30 working days of today’s decision. — Allied Media