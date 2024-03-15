DCC dumps plan for new Moana Pool hydroslides

The ageing hydroslides at Moana Pool won't be replaced. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Moana Pool won't be getting new hydroslides and its learners' pool will be closed for lengthy upgrades next month - just in time for the school holidays.

The Dunedin City Council announced this afternoon it had abandoned plans for new hydroslides in favour of refurbishing the existing facility.

In January the council put a plan to replace the ageing slides on hold while costs of a $24 million upgrade to the broader Moana Pool complex were reassessed.

DCC general manager arts, culture and recreation Jeanette Wikaira said in a statement the hydroslides, built in 1984, were a victim of rising costs.

“We had already signalled that due to escalating costs we were reviewing the overall maintenance programme for Moana Pool, and a refurbishment of the hydroslides is the more prudent and cost-effective way forward.

“Refurbishing and strengthening the existing hydroslides will avoid the more significant investment needed for new slides, and means our community can continue to enjoy the Moana Pool hydroslides for years to come.”

Ms Wikaira also announced the learners' pool would close on April 15 - two days after the school holidays start - for three months for improvements involving maintenance of the ceiling and ventilation system.

The pool would re-open in mid-July.

“During this time we’ll be holding swimming lessons in the leisure pool instead.

"This may mean some restrictions on its use for leisure swimming, particularly at peak times, but we’ll try to keep some space available for leisure swimmers at all times.

“We’re also going to be upgrading the family changing facilities at the same time, including new tiles, lighting, paint and plumbing, which will deliver a noticeable improvement to the facilities,” Ms Wikaira said.