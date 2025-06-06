Freezing start ahead of big snow dump

Kiwis are waking to freezing temperatures in some places ahead of a wintry blast expected to bring heavy snow to parts of the South Island.

At 7am, MetService's website showed Mosgiel as officially the coldest centre in the country, on -5C. Alexandra was on -2.5C, and Queenstown -1C.

Dunedin was on 3C, only one degree less than the warmest places in the South Island - Nelson and Westport on 4C.

Non-official weather station data on the MetService site showed -7C at Tekapo, and both the Central Otago District Council and the Queenstown Lakes District Council said temperatures of -6C had been recorded.

The freezing icy conditions prompted Southern Police to issue a warning of black ice on Southland roads and to urge motorists to take "extreme care".

They said they had already attended one black-ice related crash this morning and were aware of another.

"Thankfully no one has been injured but we want to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely."

The chill and road warnings come amid a raft of weather alerts.

An orange heavy snow warning has been issued for Central Otago and inland Canterbury, from the Rangitata River southwards from noon to midnight on Friday.

MetService says to expect 10 to 20 cm of snow to settle above 500 metres, with lesser amounts down to 300 metres.

A heavy snow watch is also in place for the Queenstown Lakes District, from 11am to 9pm today.

The forecaster said the snow could disrupt travel and cause damage to trees and powerlines. It urged people to prepare for freezing temperatures and possible power outages.

"If you must travel, drive cautiously, and ensure you have snow chains, sleeping bags, warm clothing, and emergency items."

MetService Meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the heaviest snowfall was expected in high, inland areas.

"These areas do look most likely to see some heavy snow throughout Friday, running into the night time and maybe just tipping over into Saturday as well," he said.

Temperatures across the southern half of the South Island were expected to dive into the negatives, and remain low for most of the weekend.

"A lot of people will have noticed a real chill to the air," Ferris said.

"It looks like the South Island, even parts of the North Island, will feel the chills through the weekend. Some places even into the middle of next week, especially around Central Otago, places like Alexandra, might be fighting to get out of those negatives even through the daytime," he said.

Farmers brace for snow

The sub-zero temperatures and potential snow are bringing added stress to farmers and their livestock.

In Tapanui - near Gore - Federated Farmers' Otago president Luke Kane has been getting his farm and animals ready.

He told Morning Report the drop in temperatures and heavy snow didn't come as a surprise for this time of the year.

"It is winter after all. We normally would anticipate two to three of these storms for us throughout the winter and this may be the first one."

Preparation was key when these types of snow storms hit, including putting out few extra hay bails, utilising shelter and making sure staff were safe and well fed, Kane said.

Road snow warnings

Road snowfall warnings are in place for Dunedin's Northern Motorway (SH1) from noon to 11pm on Friday, the Crown Range Road from noon to Friday evening, Haast Pass (SH6) from 6am to midnight Friday, Lindis Pass (SH8) from 1pm to midnight Friday, the Milford Road (SH94 from 1pm on Friday, Lewis Pass (SH7) from 4pm on Friday to 11am Saturday, Arthur's Pass (SH73) from 3pm Friday to 7am Saturday, and Porters Pass (SH73) from 2pm Friday to 9am Saturday.

- APL/additional reporting RNZ