Inquiry after man burnt in car fire

Police are investigating after a man received extensive burns in a car fire near Karitane.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Karitane Lookout about 6.15am yesterday.
"Upon arrival, emergency services located one person in a critical condition."
A Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokeswoman said crews from Waikouaiti arrived to find the car "well alight".
They extinguished the blaze, before leaving the scene to other emergency services, she said.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said ambulance crews treated and assessed one person, who was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.
The police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing, but the fire did not appear to be suspicious.