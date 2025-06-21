Inquiry after man burnt in car fire

Police cordon off the Karitane lookout early on Friday morning following a car fire. A male with critical injuries was flown to hospital from the scene. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Police are investigating after a man received extensive burns in a car fire near Karitane.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Karitane Lookout about 6.15am yesterday.

"Upon arrival, emergency services located one person in a critical condition."

A Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokeswoman said crews from Waikouaiti arrived to find the car "well alight".

They extinguished the blaze, before leaving the scene to other emergency services, she said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said ambulance crews treated and assessed one person, who was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

The police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing, but the fire did not appear to be suspicious.