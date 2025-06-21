Marathon effort raises funds for charity

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Scott Casey-Wooldridge, 27, completes a 42km row on a rowing machine, as part of a marathon fundraising campaign yesterday.

The University of Otago Bachelor of Sciences student raised money for the I Am Hope mental health charity by completing a 42km marathon ski, a 42km marathon row, a 42km marathon cycle and a 42km marathon run — a total of 168km of exercise — all on the same day.

For the sake of ease, he did the ski, row and cycle marathons on stationary gym equipment at CrossFit Primed, in Kaikorai Valley Rd, and ran the marathon on a circuit in the area.

Ultimately, he aimed to raise $51,100 — the average cost of one counselling session per day for 365 days.