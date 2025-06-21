Green Island shed fire fuelled by loose hay

Firefighters attend a shed fire at a property in Bush Rd, Green Island, on May 8. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Loose hay strewn across the floor is believed to have fuelled a fire that burnt a Green Island shed to a crisp.

On May 8, a large commercial shed in Bush Rd, Green Island went up in flames, prompting a large-scale firefighter response from around the city.

In the fire investigation report, released to the Otago Daily Times under the Official Information Act, it said the cause of the fire was an accidental electrical failure.

It said trickle chargers were mounted to a post near the tractor’s front wheel and were connected by a switch and multi-board.

There was an electrical fault in the chargers — the report said they could have either short-circuited or arched — which ignited loose hay strewn all over the shed’s floor.

Hay was also stored both at the front and rear of the shed, the report said.

Wind carried the flames from the front of the shed to the back.

In the blaze, a tractor was destroyed, a car in the front of the shed was burned out, and an old Austin truck was severely fire damaged.

Crews from the Roslyn, St Kilda, Dunedin, Wakari, Lookout Point, Mosgiel and Portobello stations all ended up attending after the initial call came in at 3.10pm.

On arrival, the shed had largely already been destroyed.

The roof had collapsed, and flames had consumed most of the structure.

Once the fire was out, it was noted the most severe damage was near the tractor and front bay, where the fire started.

Heavy machinery was used to remove parts of the building, helping crews to extinguish flames.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they recommended keeping any potentially flammable material, such as loose hay, away from potential heat or spark generating areas such as electrical sockets or equipment.

