Baa-d move: errant sheep do a ewe-turn on SH1

Disaster was averted when a mob of sheep escaped their paddock and started roaming on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin.

The incident had the potential to create havoc for motorists travelling on the Dunedin-Waitati road about 8.30am yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said the Dunedin City Council and animal control were notified, but were later stood down when the farmer turned up to help herd the sheep back into a paddock.

"There was a big group of sheep in live lanes.

"It looks like some motorists assisted in helpingdirect the sheep off the road," the spokeswoman said.

Vehicles pass a mob of escaped sheep on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"Disaster averted. There were no crashes, and no sheep were hit, so it looks like it all went well in the end," she said.

The sheep were believed to have escaped through a hole in a fence.

"It looks like the farmer’s looking for a hole in his fence now," she said.

Police did not intend to take any further action, the spokeswoman said.

