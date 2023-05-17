Heading to Europe in first NZ team

Kate Cummings, of Wyndham, holding heifer Maylea Moovin Eko after winning the South Island Holstein Friesian Junior Championship title at the 2023 Gore A & P Show, has been selected in the New Zealand team that will be at the 2023 European Young Breeders School later this year. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Southlander Kate Cummings is "thrilled and honoured" to be part of the first team to represent New Zealand at the European Young Breeders School.

Miss Cummings (25), of Wyndham, will represent New Zealand at the event with Zoe Botha (20), of Bay of Plenty, Holly Powell (19), of Manawatu, and Annie Gill (21) and Brad Seager (19), both of Waikato.

The event will be held in Battice, Belgium, from August 30 to September 3.

She had followed the event for the years and it was "extremely" exciting times to be selected for the squad.

Competitors were given cattle to show at the event and would be judged on their ability to care, prepare, evaluate and handle an animal rather than on the quality of the livestock.

New Zealand team facilitator Rachel Stewart said nearly 200 competitors from around the world would attend the event.

The New Zealand team was selected by a panel of industry representatives.

"The calibre of the people who applied was really high. The selection panel was so impressed with the level of applications it received."

Mrs Stewart said Miss Cummings showed commitment to the dairy cattle breeding industry, having been an active member of the Holstein Friesian Association for many years.

"Kate is a senior Holstein judge and has represented New Zealand in Australia for cattle judging. She is goal-oriented and ambitious."

Miss Cummings said she established her own stud, Maylea, in 2007, when she was 9.

"I watched my brothers establish their studs and I wanted to get amongst it as well."

Miss Cummings works as a VetSouth retail manager, managing 13 clinical staff across clinics in Winton, Lumsden and Otautau.

Mrs Stewart said the professionalism and confidence Miss Cummings showed in her interview included how she encouraged and shared her expertise with youth in Southland.

Miss Cummings said she was passionate about giving her time to help the next generation of stock breeders.

"I had so many people when I was starting up dedicate a lot of time to me and encourage my passion and teach me more and develop my skill set and I want to be able to give back, the way those people gave to me. If we don’t care for our next generation, we are not going to have an industry."

Mrs Stewart said the school would include workshops, skills demonstrations, talks and showmanship training to enable participants to further develop their leadership skills and forge friendships which would last a lifetime.

"This trip will play a pivotal role in developing and broadening the horizons of emerging leaders in New Zealand’s dairy industry.

"[It] will really give participants an international perspective and passion for agriculture in general. It is an incredible opportunity to further their career in the dairy sector."

The trip was a worthwhile but costly exercise, Mrs Stewart said.

Sponsorship was vital to help cover the costs of the school, flights, food and some accommodation, as participants would be billeted with local farmers for the duration of the school.

Commercial sponsorship packages had been created to simplify the process for generous sponsors of the trip.

The packages could be viewed at www.nzholstein.org.nz/blackandwhiteyouth/european-young-breeders-school-....

Farmers were being asked to consider donating the proceeds of a cull cow to support the New Zealand team via PGG Wrightson Account Number Holstein Friesian NZ (JDE 2550663).

