New A&P society board plans the future of show

For the first time since its inception in 1931, the Upper Clutha A&P Society has a governance board. Pictured are the elected board members (from left) chairman Grant Ruddenklau, Jan Allen, Chrissy Stevenson, Mike Scurr and Doug Stalker. Photo: Supplied

The first chairman of the new Upper Clutha A&P Society board has been elected as preparations begin for the future of the society’s annual Wanaka A&P Show.

Longtime local Grant Ruddenklau was recently elected the board’s chairman and said he was delighted with the appointment.

"It’s an honour and I look forward to the challenge of advancing this already spectacular event, which has been running for more than 80 years."

Mr Ruddenklau has been involved with the show for 15 years, most recently as vice-president of the society’s executive committee.

The new appointment follows a change in constitution for the society for the first time since its inception in 1932, with a board now governing the society.

Mr Ruddenklau said the board had been established to safeguard the future of the show, which attracts over 40,000 people each year.

"Over the last five years the show has escalated into such a significant event that it needs a governance board to undertake strategic planning and steer its future direction with streamlined decision-making, all while maintaining the show’s special character.

"It’s quite exciting and we have a very good mixture of gender, knowledge and ability on the board. I think it will be an excellent move going forward."