New PGG Wrightson trainee keen to tackle all opportunities

PGG Wrightson trainee livestock representative Michael Beattie, of Dunedin, started in the role late last year. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Meet PGG Wrightson trainee livestock representative Michael Beattie, of Dunedin.

His parents, David and Sarah, are the fourth generation to run a 505ha sheep and beef finishing farm in Clinton.

His education includes John McGlashan College in Dunedin and he graduated from Lincoln University with a bachelor of agricultural commerce in 2022.

Holiday work to help pay for his studies included driving a tractor for Southern Baling and putting a handpiece to use for Keen Crutching.

After graduating, he worked overseas for a year, including stints driving tractors in Dumfries, Scotland, and combine harvesters in Moree, Australia.

That was long enough for him to get the travel bug out of his system.

"You forget how lucky we are living in New Zealand," he said.

After returning home, he worked for Top Gun Tailing and on his family’s farm.

Through playing rugby for Clinton, he met PGG agent Russell Moloney, who told him the right people to contact for possible work opportunities.

He started as a trainee livestock representative in mid-November last year.

"I’m still cutting my teeth and taking every opportunity as it comes."