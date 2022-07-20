Otago-Southland wins Young Farmer best region

Otago Southland Young Farmers club member Alex Field (29) , of Nightcaps, won the community footprint category in the New Zealand Young Farmers National competition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago-Southland won the best region category in the Young Farmer of the Year competition.

New Zealand Young Farmers board chairman Kent Weir said the region won its award at a ceremony in Whangarei earlier this month due to its strategic direction and the support provided to members, clubs and executive teams.

"Congratulations to Otago-Southland, a passionate region of young farmers that always delivers," he said.

Aorangi Young Farmers regional chairman James Hurst, of North Otago, won a leadership award for exceptional leadership of his region through challenging times.

"He really stepped up to the plate when it was needed."

Otago Southland Young Farmers club member Alex Field (29) , of Nightcaps, won the community footprint category.

In the Junior Young Farmer of the Year competition, former Southland Girls’ High School pupils Tia Fowle and Renee Zwagerman placed third.

Miss Zwagerman was also crowned Junior Young Farmer of the Year Contestant of the Year.