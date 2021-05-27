Project assisting future of farming under new rules

Annabelle Stalker hopes to be able to farm into the future. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY THE WAIMAKARIRI LANDCARE TRUST

Annabelle and Georgie Stalker are the sixth generation on their family’s Waimakariri farm.

The girls’ father, Richard Stalker, is joining dozens of other local farmers in a project funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries to assist the future of farming under new regulations.

The initiative is part of a three-year, farmer-led sustainability project launched in the Waimakariri district.

The $700,000 project has received 60% support under the ministry’s sustainable food and fibre futures fund and is being led by the Waimakariri Landcare Trust, formerly Waimakariri Next Generation Farmers.

Trust chairman and fifthgeneration dairy farmer Sam Spencer-Bower said it was an opportunity to investigate practical solutions that balanced farm profitability and environmental sustainability.

‘‘Waimakariri farmers face significant water, environmental and sustainability challenges,’’ he said.

‘‘Environmental stewardship is already part of our daily operations. It is part of our social licence and responsibility as caretakers of the land.

‘‘We are bringing the farming sector together to investigate and test new on-farm practices and tools to help farmers continue reducing environmental risk while still remaining profitable so they can farm into the future.’’

Farmer confidence and farm viability played a key role in achieving environmental improvement, he said.

‘‘There are lots of fancy ideas out there, but they need to be practical and proven to give farmers the confidence to invest in them. We are serious about making a difference and driving change from the farm gate.’’

Mr Stalker, who is a dairy farmer, said the project was a chance to understand future options and new technologies while promoting the value of farming to the wider community.

‘‘Farming is an integral part of this district. My family has farmed here for 140 years, and my two daughters are sixthgeneration. It’s important that we adopt sustainable land-use practices to ensure the community continues to thrive for future generations.’’

Addressing environmental issues ‘‘is just good business’’.

‘‘Farmers are already investing in new technology to reduce their environmental impact. We are very receptive to sensible, pragmatic solutions that are supported by science and research.

‘‘For the past eight years I have been applying reduced rates of nitrogen with an online GPS tracking system, which means I can apply precise amounts to certain areas of the paddock, instead of a blanket approach.’’

Industry bodies and local authorities have been partnering with the trust and contributing additional funds, including Environment Canterbury, DairyNZ, Beef and Lamb New Zealand, Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd and Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

Farmers in the project have been brainstorming ideas, including demonstration sites for the application of liquid fertiliser, using farms as case studies to showcase the journey towards a high-performing, sustainable system.