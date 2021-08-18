Service to Rural Women recognised

Marion Dent’s enthusiasm with Rural Women New Zealand has been recognised with a Rural Women New Zealand Provincial Life Membership. PHOTO TONI WILLIAMS

Marion Dent’s cheerful manner and willing contribution to Rural Women New Zealand over many years of service has been rewarded with a Rural Women NZ Provincial Life Membership.

Mrs Dent was initially a member of the Anama RWNZ when living at Mt Somers, in 1974.

After a move south, she became a member of South Canterbury RWNZ, before moving to Ashburton around 15 years ago and joining the Lynnford Branch RWNZ. She also became involved with Mid Canterbury Provincial RWNZ.

She was on the 75th and 85th Mid Canterbury anniversary organising committees.

Mid Canterbury Provincial RWNZ president Marg Verrall presented the life membership to Mrs Dent at the annual general meeting, held last week in the Senior Centre in Ashburton.

She said Mrs Dent was instrumental in keeping the Provincial RWNZ branch from folding after reluctantly taking on the presidency role in 2018, and again in 2019.

‘‘This saved our Provincial RWNZ from folding and let it carry on into the future,’’ Mrs Verrall said.

‘‘Marion has willingly contributed to Rural Women NZ in a very cheerful manner and it is a pleasure to award you this Rural Women NZ Provincial Life Membership.’’

Among her attributes for rural women, Mrs Dent had been the delegate to Life Education Trust since 2008 and had enthusiastically been involved with catering projects over the years.

They included South Island charity bike rides for Life Education, Hinds ploughing matches, Christmas catering for New World, Access Home Help and cake baking for Mid Canterbury Rural Support (to give to M. bovis-affected farmers) as well as co-ordinating Age Concern expo catering .

Among her many other activities she also co-ordinated the Rural Women Relay for Life team in 2012, 2015 and 2018 and has co-ordinated the annual Cook and Eat education days for pupils during school holidays since 2016. This also involved organising pupils, food and RWNZ helpers.

Mrs Dent was Mid Canterbury RWNZ convener for “Meals on Wheels”, for three years, and supported the “20K either way’’ programme, which included the “Have a Heart” campaign, including surveying drivers.

She is the RWNZ representative on the Mid Canterbury Vehicle Trust and also on the Safer Communities Ashburton District Steering group.

Such is Mrs Dent’s nature, she was always willing to attend the South Island Field Days and represent Mid Canterbury at the Region 2 RWNZ site and more recently the National AGM in Wellington.