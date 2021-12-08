Xmas figures designed to lift the spirits

Mid Canterbury farmer and Rural Support Trust welfare co-ordinator Frances Beeston with her old-pallet festive elf creations before making an entry for the Christmas in the Paddock competition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Repurposing old pallets into novelty outdoor Christmas decorations has been a sideline hobby of late for Mid Canterbury Rural Support Trust welfare co-ordinator Frances Beeston.

The Mayfield farmer has made several small figures including a Father Christmas, elves, a snowman and Santa’s workshop, which will be given to her parents in Ashburton for use in their garden.

The pieces have involved many hours’ work but the results speak for themselves with brightly coloured, tinsel-wearing Christmas figures to lift the spirit.

And she is still planning a big on-farm piece timed for the Christmas in the Paddock competition being organised by Mid Canterbury’s Farming Families.

It is going to be a 3m-high pallet Christmas tree, she said.

It will sit in a paddock on the farm and a photograph will be uploaded to the competition Facebook page to give inspiration to others to enter the competition. Anyone can check out the photograph entries.

Farming Families is a group of farmers and rural professionals who organise events to uplift and create stronger relationships in the community and beyond.

The novelty competition is their latest event and encourages farmers, workers, landowners and families to get creative and make a decorative Christmas-themed scene for their farm paddocks. Photographs of scenes can be emailed to farmingfamilies4u@gmail.com or uploaded to the @farmingfamilies4u Facebook page for entry in the prize draw.

"It could be made out of anything — haybales, repurposed drums, the sky is the limit."

Farming Families have a Fern and Feta platter prize up for grabs to the lucky winner. The competition closes on December 20, and the winner will be drawn on December 22.

