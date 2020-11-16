Monday, 16 November 2020

Young riders head out

    By Abbey Palmer
    1. Farming
    2. People

    PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER
    PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER
    Kidz Kartz Southland club members (from left) Laura McEwan-Franks, of Invercargill, Holly Eaves of Gore (both 10), Ella McEwan-Franks (11), of Invercargill, and Seamus Mackintosh (13), of Winton, enjoy the Winton Harness Racing Club Day at the Central Southland Raceway yesterday.

    Head instructor Jessica Horton said it was the first outing of the season for the riders.

    "Everyone went really well today. We had a good finish with Abbey Faithful (8) winning the race."

    The club met at the Invercargill Racecourse on Wednesday nights and had plenty of ponies to ride, she said. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-farming.png