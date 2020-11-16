Young riders head out

PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

Kidz Kartz Southland club members (from left) Laura McEwan-Franks, of Invercargill, Holly Eaves of Gore (both 10), Ella McEwan-Franks (11), of Invercargill, and Seamus Mackintosh (13), of Winton, enjoy the Winton Harness Racing Club Day at the Central Southland Raceway yesterday.

Head instructor Jessica Horton said it was the first outing of the season for the riders.

"Everyone went really well today. We had a good finish with Abbey Faithful (8) winning the race."

The club met at the Invercargill Racecourse on Wednesday nights and had plenty of ponies to ride, she said.