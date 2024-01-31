Thousands flock to Taieri A&P Show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago Taieri A&P Society president Dale Warren Harrissaid it had been a fantastic day with a "bumper" crowd.
The main goal of the event was to reconnect town and country and to entertain people, he said.
"Our goal is for people to turn up and have a really good day and do something they haven’t done before."
Otago Vintage Machinery Club member Max Martin, 17, of Saddle Hill, brought a tractor and a 1948 Bedford K model truck that he was restoring to the show.
He said he now owned two Bedfords after a workmate made him a offer he could not refuse.
"You couldn’t really go wrong with it, could you?" Max said.
The truck had not been in use for about 15 years and the fuel tank needed a good clean.
However, after pumping clean fuel into it, it started running with no problems, Max said.
All he had to do now was give it a lick of paint so he would not have to take a purple Bedford to the show.
It was a cool farm truck to own, Max said.
"I’ve had a few old guys come for a yarn saying their dad bought one new and it was the first truck they drove when they did their heavy vehicle licence in the 1960s.
"Yeah, nah, it’s a cool bit of history. There are thousands of Bedfords everywhere — it’s just a well-thought-of truck really."