Time for Government to practise what it preaches

Damien O’Connor. PHOTO: NZ HERALD

We need to talk about the P word.

Not methamphetamine — although it is an insidious scourge in our communities — but plastic, a scourge of a different variety. And, in particular, plastic carpet tiles which are being rolled out in classrooms throughout the country.

For it is time that we start talking about synthetic carpet for exactly what it is. In an increasingly eco-conscious world where we are doing our best to reduce plastic consumption, is it wise to surround our future leaders — still in their formative years — with plastic?

The Ministry of Education’s decision to award a 600-odd school contract to a United States company that manufactures solution-dyed nylon carpet actually beggars belief.

New Zealand’s wealth was literally built on wool off the sheep’s back; now the ministry seems intent on rolling out the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing.

This isn’t about sheep farmers miffed at potentially missing out on an order for their crossbred clip, which is languishing in the price doldrums, to be turned into carpet. It is much more than that.

In 2021, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor outlined how an average Kiwi household laid with synthetic carpet was estimated to have the equivalent weight of 22,000 plastic shopping bags on its floor. "That’s a compelling reason to use sustainable wool wherever we can to make healthy homes for Kiwis and the world," he penned.

Huh? Surely a desire for healthy classrooms is also a compelling reason to use sustainable wool carpet, produced amid many of the communities in which the plastic alternative was planned to be laid. Ironic much?

The plastic tiles, which are recyclable, might well be more cost-effective than New Zealand wool tiles or carpet, but the two products cannot be compared solely on a cost basis.

It’s like giving your child an apple freshly picked from a tree in an orchard, or a heavily-processed snack bar mass-produced from imported ingredients.

Both will satisfy your child’s hunger, but one has far greater health benefits and ultimately benefits the community and the country’s economy.

Earlier this year, Ministry for the Environment chief executive James Palmer described plastic as one of our greatest environmental challenges.

"Plastic is an ever-present part of our lives. But it is often not disposed of correctly and ends up in the environment, breaking down into micro plastic pollution. This is a growing problem in our freshwater and marine environments."

Forgive me if I’m wrong — I’m just a simple country girl — but why on earth would a government ministry snub its nose at providing a homegrown, natural and sustainable product?

Consumers are expected to become more sustainable and reduce their plastic use. Surely the Government should be practising — not plastic-ing — what it is preaching?

Imagine if New Zealand became a world-leader in the environmental space by banning synthetic carpets alongside the existing ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, produce bags, plates, bowls and cutlery. Wouldn’t the landfills also breathe a sigh of relief?

Back to Mr O’Connor’s press release which was issued to announce the Ministry for Primary Industries’ $1.9 million contribution towards New Zealand all-wool carpet-maker Bremworth’s $4.9 million sustainability project.

Extolling the benefits of New Zealand wool, saying it was 100% biodegradable, renewable and sustainable, Mr O’Connor said the project aimed to keep New Zealand woollen yarn and carpet manufacturing capacity in New Zealand, preserving jobs, and protecting local communities and supply chains.

Huh again? So now we are preserving jobs in the US — 12,542 km away — and protecting their local communities?

What about our manufacturing facilities and supporting those companies that have committed to producing wool carpet in preference to the cheaper, plastic alternatives?

What about our sheep farmers who produce 100,00 tonnes of strong wool a year which could be used for carpet? For many of those farmers, the cost of shearing their sheep outweighs the returns and it is not surprising many are seriously considering their own futures on the land.

And what about our children? After all, they are our future. As Whitney warbled, treat them well and surround them with natural products. Or words to that effect.

— Sally Rae is the Otago Daily Times business and rural editor. She is a farmer’s daughter who regularly wears wool from head to toe.