Historic Arrrowtown cottage expected to fetch $3m

Originally built in 1878, this Arrowtown cottage is for sale by tender. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The listing of an 1878 dress-circle stone cottage in Arrowtown, renovated and extended in the 1990s, is generating plenty of interest.

Known as O’Callaghans Cottage, and called ‘Leisurelee Cottage’ by the Foster family who’ve owned it for 60 years, it occupies a 1012sqm section at 16 Caernarvon St, just 300 metres from Buckingham St.

"Anything close to Buckingham St with this sort of size land, just doesn’t come up very often," says Arrowtown-based New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty sales associate Carl Johnston, who’s marketing it alongside his wife, Vanessa Sharp, and colleagues Angela and Nathan Imlach.

The cottage originally featured two large bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

A loft bedroom above an adjacent original stone stable structure was added in the late 1970s.

Then around ’91 an extension connected the two stone structures, introducing a separate bathroom and a spacious living room.

It’s "modern 1990s", Johnson says, "but it wouldn’t be a massive job to renovate it".

Subject to resource consent, it could also be extended, he suggests.

The property’s for sale by tender, closing June 25.

"We would expect a property like this in this location may sell in the late $2million, early $3m range."