Sheep mown down by vehicle on farm die

Several sheep died after they were intentionally mown down by a vehicle on a rural property near Clinton late last month, police say.

Four sheep were killed in the incident, one of several involving damage and burglaries in rural South Otago recently.

Police today said they were seeking assistance from the public to identify the offenders.

The sheep were killed at a farm on Beacon Hill Rd at Wairuna, near Clinton, on May 19 when a vehicle was driven at them deliberately in a paddock.

The same property was entered on May 25, and bales were damaged with a tool, causing them to spoil.

Police said a two more farms were targeted in the area last night, with fences and gates damaged for entry to be gained.

On Whiteside Rd, more bales were damaged at a farm, while electric fence reels were stolen from a paddock on the Waipahi Highway (State Highway 1).

Police want to hear from anyone with information about any of the incidents.

- 105, file number 240519/7760.