Pupils take on the PCT Challenge

Show jumper . . . Twelve year-old Arya van Schalkwyk, of Warepa, made short work of the window obstacle.

Thirty-two teams of four year 7-8 pupils competed against the clock and each other at the Police Competence Test (PCT) Challenge at Cross Recreation Centre on September 17.

The battleground was the mobile PCT obstacle course used in entry exams for new police recruits, including team trailer-push and object carry, agility running, crawling and balance and clearing height obstacles as individuals and teams.

Class no obstacle . . .Thirty-two teams of four year 7-8 pupils competed at the Police Competence Training Challenge at Cross Recreation Centre last week. PHOTOS: NICK BROOK

‘‘It’s the same test members of the police have to pass every two years,’’ key organiser and Balclutha police officer Rochelle Taylor said.

‘‘We’ve been running it for about 10 years . . .we make it fun and support every student to clear every obstacle and finish with their team.

‘‘The feedback is unreal, the kids love it and want to keep doing it and improve, and the ones who do find it more challenging have a real sense of accomplishment . . .

‘‘You might not be the fastest but there’s something on this obstacle course for everyone.‘‘

"My big hint . . .is that the teams that work together to get each over the wall and carry the dummy end up with the best times"

"So have a plan in your team about who is going to go first over the big obstacles [and] remember to support each other when you are waiting for your turn as encouragement really helps,’’ she said.

Noteworthy name . . . The Clutha Leader winner for best team name were Kaitangata Kaiotes (from left) Fergus Lane, 12, Layton Kenealy, 12, Ella McKenzie, 12, Jahna Hancox, 11, about to group-shunt the trailer and carry the wheel.