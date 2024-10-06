Three bodies recovered after Marlborough crash

Emergency services at the scene in Tuamarina, where a car drove into a river, October 2024. Photo: RNZ

Police have recovered the bodies of three people who were unaccounted for following a crash in Marlborough last night.

Marlborough's mayor described the crash where a car plunged into a river north of Blenheim as heartbreaking.

A crane is now at the scene of a car crash in Tuamarina.

Police divers joined the search for those missing after the car crashed off the road at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Road and into the Tuamarina River at 1.45am on Sunday.

Two injured occupants were able to get out of the car to safety, while three others were unaccounted for.

The Police National Dive Squad was deployed and located the car submerged in the river at about noon today.

"Tragically all three remaining occupants were found deceased in the car," a police spokesperson said.

State Highway 1 was closed for some time but is now open, although there may be brief closures again later.

Nadine Taylor said her heart went out to everyone involved.

"It's an absolutely tragic event for whichever families and community it hits. It's going to be a heartbreaking day for some families somewhere when they receive this news, and it's life-changing news."

The two who escaped were transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.