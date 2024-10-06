Thousands of houses to be fast-tracked for South

Thousands more houses are set to be built in Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images

Projects to build more than 5000 homes in Queenstown look set to be approved by the end of the year.

The developments are some of 19 in Otago and Southland approved for inclusion in the Fast-track Approvals Bill, meaning consents for them will be fast-tracked.

The projects include ones for 2800 homes at Homestead Bay in Queenstown; 1050 at Silver Creek in Queenstown; a new village at Coronet, with 780 houses and its own gondola; 263 houses in Wanaka; 260 more units at a Mosgiel retirement village; a new village at Gibbston with 900 houses and a primary school; a new golf course at The Hills; the expansion of Macraes gold mine and the establishment of a new gold mine at Bendigo; two wind farms and two open ocean salmon farms.

In Southland the four projects include a new water reservoir for Invercargill city and three fish farms.

The Bill is yet to pass into law, but it is expected to by the end of the year.

A total of 149 projects have been selected nationally.

According to Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop, they will help rebuild the economy, fix the housing crisis, improve energy security and address the country's infrastructure deficit.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the projects had been selected through a "thorough and robust" process. Final decisions were made by Cabinet after going through the Ministry for Environment and an independent advisory group.

"The Fast-track Approvals Bill is a key part of the government's plan to rebuild our economy and cut through the red and green tape that has made it more and more difficult to build the projects New Zealand needs." Jones said.

"For example, the 44 listed housing developments will enable up to 55,000 new homes to be consented in New Zealand's major growth centres and across our regions, playing a significant part in addressing New Zealand's housing crisis."

There are also seven aquaculture and farming projects, 43 infrastructure projects, 22 renewable energy projects, and 11 mining projects.

"Our regions and the New Zealanders living in them have enormous potential, and the fast-track projects, freed up from stifling consenting processes, are another change that is giving them back the wings they deserve," Jones said.

"The projects will bring a big boost, and will help stimulate various industries, including the aquaculture, energy, housing, and mining sectors. This progress is going to help get things moving and flowing where it is needed, in the form of job creation, construction, new opportunities, and more business.

However, the introduction of the bill has not been without its controversies.

Ngāti Toa led a hīkoi to Parliament in May to make clear its opposition to the bill.

Hundreds of people gathered on the forecourt, met by Crown Ministers Chris Bishop and Tama Potaka, as well as MPs from Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori.

The government representatives received a box of submissions in opposition to the fast-track legislation.

Some have voiced concern over possible conflicts of interest in the fast-tracking process.

Bishop said advice was sought on any conflict of interest issues when choosing projects for the bill.

He said they were mindful of needing to manage this risk.

Donations themselves to parties do not cause a conflict of interest to a government as a whole, Bishop said.

- Additional reporting ODT