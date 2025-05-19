University links with global cybersecurity leader

Palo Alto Networks have linked with the University of Otago. Photo: Getty Images

The University of Otago has teamed up with a global cybersecurity leader to launch a new programme of courses at its Queenstown campus.

Vice-Chancellor Grant Robertson made the announcement at an event in Queenstown today that it is partnering with Palo Alto Networks to co-develop and deliver programmes related to cybersecurity.

"Palo Alto Networks is not only the largest cybersecurity company in the world, but an innovative industry leader, which aligns perfectly with the ambitions of the University to be a renowned place of learning and discovery.

"This partnership solidifies our commitment to supporting the Queenstown Lakes region to become an international technology centre."

Palo Alto Networks New Zealand managing director Misti Landtroop was delighted to enter into this collaboration with the University of Otago.

"Worldwide, we partner with 3300 high schools, colleges and universities in 104 countries who collectively form the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy.

"By partnering with the University of Otago we see this as a strategic investment to help prepare students for a career in cybersecurity," she said.

The development of the new curriculum is underway and will need to go through the appropriate internal and external approval processes, Mr Robertson said.

This work included a proposal for the university to offer a taught master’s programme in cybersecurity in Queenstown.

In the meantime, as part of the partnership there will be short executive courses delivered in Queenstown within a year.

Mr Robertson, who first talked about his ambitions for the Queenstown campus in October last year, said today’s announcement would be the first of many Otago would make in the coming months.

"We have been busy collaborating with local people, businesses and other tertiary institutions and I look forward to sharing the outcome of that work in the near future.

"As we stated in October last year, we are building up our work and presence in Queenstown Lakes District. We want to be a part of the growth the region is experiencing and to be a part of innovative partnerships that uphold research and teaching excellence.’’

— APL