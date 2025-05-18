‘Real Housewives’ bring the drama to our doorstep

Pictured while filming in Queenstown last winter are some of the Real Housewives of Sydney cast, from left, Kate Adams, Martine Chippendale, Victoria Montano and Terry Biviano. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown's taken a starring role in the latest season of reality TV show The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Renowned for their glamour — and drama — the cast, by all accounts, flew under the radar when they visited the resort last winter, staying at Eichardt’s — including its 240 square metre penthouse, which runs about $10,000 a night.

While here, some of the women took a scenic chopper ride with Heliworks, including a mountain-top landing and obligatory glass of bubbles, were frequent visitors to Ayrburn — described in the show as "Queenstown’s Culinary Playground" — had exclusive access to Tommy’s Margarita Bar, got their adrenaline fix at Oxbow Adventures, sampled the fare at The Bathhouse, and a couple partook in tequila shots via Queenstown Ice Bar’s "chilly willy".

Former model Krissy Marsh tells Mountain Scene she also "snuck out" on their first night and went to Cowboys.

"I had bull shots and partied with all the crew, and I got on the bucking bull.

"That was a lot of fun — they didn’t put that on the show, though."

Marsh rates Queenstown’s culinary offering as "the best food that we had basically throughout the whole season", while she’s also impressed with our wines and describes the scenery as "breathtaking".

But there were also "huge dramas" while here, something Marsh says she gets sick of.

"When someone is nasty or someone does something to upset you, you still have to confront them and be with them the next day.

"A lot of us are in the same social circles and we have genuine friendships, and that’s healing for me."

Now in her third season, though, Marsh says the overall experience has been "nothing but positive" for her.