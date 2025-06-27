Recalled heater catches fire in cow shed

The Serene brand fan heater that caught fire in a Maniototo cow shed this morning. Photo: Supplied/FENZ

A volunteer firefighter’s quick actions averted catastrophe this morning at a Maniototo dairy farm where a recalled fan heater caught fire.

Senior firefighter Ewan Mason, of Ranfurly, said the Serene S2068 heater was installed in a plant room.

A tradesman, who was also a volunteer firefighter, was working nearby on the property and recognised the smell of burning plastic, Mr Mason said.

The tradie's quick action with a fire extinguisher soon had the fire out.

Fire appliances from Ranfurly and Naseby both attended the 111 call that was made but were not needed.

Thankfully, no cows (or people) were harmed in the incident.

It was a timely reminder to check any permanently installed fan heaters to ensure they were not the recalled Serene S2068, which the New Zealand Fire Service said had been involved in many fires in the past year.

Mr Mason said fan heaters needed consistent, thorough maintenance to make sure the was no build up of dust or fluff.

The fan draws air into the heater and with it dust and fluff, which can then catch fire when it comes in contact with the hot element.

The New Zealand Fire Services advises if you have a Serene heater in your home:

• Check if the model number is S2068.

• The model number is located on a sticker on the top side of the heater. This can be difficult to read. A good tip to view the model number is to use your phone camera in selfie mode to view and take a photo of the label.

• If you have this heater, do not use it! Serene S2068 heaters are unsafe. Testing has found these heaters are non-compliant with safety standards. A series of fires and overheating incidents are associated with these heaters.

• If it is installed in your property, get an electrical worker to make it safe by isolating it from the electrical supply, or contact your landlord to arrange this, and they can dispose of it safely.

• There is a significant risk of people being seriously harmed or property being damaged through use of these heaters.

• If your heater is a Serene model S207T or S2069, Energy Safety considers there is a low risk from continued use. However, if you observe an unusual smell or noise from the heater, do not use it and contact an electrical worker to check it over