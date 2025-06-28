Warning of flooding amid downpour

Delta employees Peter Soper (left) and Simon Smaill fill a sandbag at the Dunedin Ice Stadium carpark in Victoria Rd yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Dunedin residents are being warned heavy rain could bring slips and surface flooding to the city today.

MetService yesterday issued an orange heavy rain warning for the city and Clutha saying between 60mm and 90mm of rain could fall until 6pm today.

It said streams and rivers could rise rapidly, and surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions were possible.

A heavy snow watch for Central Otago, Southland north of Lumsden and inland of Dunedin and Clutha was also issued until noon today.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a deep, complex low would move across the upper South Island from the west, directing a strong cold southwest flow across the southern regions.

Once the low-pressure system had passed over to the east side of the country, easterly winds would then push it back towards the Otago coastline.

"That rain coming across the country swirls around and makes landfall again near Dunedin and North Otago.

"It’s kind of like a spinning top."

Otago Regional Council natural hazards manager Jean-Luc Payan said people needed to consider forecast snow, rain and rising river conditions could change very quickly and with little warning.

Low-lying areas which could potentially be affected included parts of the Tokomairaro flood plain including Milton, the Lower Taieri flood plain including Henley, the Lower Clutha flood plain and Middlemarch.

The Water of Leith and Lindsay Creek in Dunedin were not expected to overtop their banks.

The Silver Stream near Mosgiel was expected to peak at about 90 cumecs early this afternoon. and no overflowing was expected.

The Taieri River at Outram was expected to peak in the evening at about 700 cumecs.

Flooding of the unprotected areas downstream of Outram was likely.

The Clutha River at Balclutha was expected to peak at about 1900 cumecs tomorrow morning.

Flooding was likely in low-lying areas next to to the river upstream of Balclutha, and unprotected areas downstream of the township on the Clutha delta.

The ORC said it would be monitoring streams and rivers 24/7 at the weekend.

Staff and contractors would be in the field checking floodbank and drainage assets and pumping stations.

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham said yesterday while the city's network was expected to cope with the downpour, staff and contractors were in a state of readiness.

"At this stage the Dunedin Civil Defence bunker is not activating, and we expect our network will cope with the forecast rain, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation and make further announcements as needed."

— APL