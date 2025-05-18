'Flying theatre' thrill ride planned for Queenstown

An approved design for a flying theatre on Brecon St. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A theatre-style thrill ride is being developed for a newly consented complex in central Queenstown.

Australian-based Upper Village Holdings is establishing a "flying theatre" in a three-level building on the corner of Brecon and Isle Sts — the company also developed the Upper Village entertainment precinct further up Brecon St.

The development will replace two established houses on Brecon St.

The resource consent refers to "an ‘immersive theatre experience’ involving a simulator-type ride".

There’s soaring demand for flying theatres — using motion-based platforms and large, curved screens to simulate the sensation of flight — in theme parks and other venues overseas, though it’s thought this will be the first of its type in New Zealand.

The building replaces these two established houses. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

According to the resource consent application — the developer’s refusing to comment at this stage — customers will first view a seven-minute "preshow", which will include a safety induction.

They’ll then continue in the theatre room, where the main show will also last seven minutes, during which there’ll be noise from amplified speakers.

"The theatre room will make up approximately half of the building itself spanning all three levels with seats at each level," the application states.

Each viewing session will have a maximum 60 patrons, and the hours of operation will be 9am till 9pm seven days a week.

The building design, by Warren and Mahoney Architects, doesn’t have any windows or openings along Brecon St.

However, interest will be created by patterned aggregate and copper fins along the facade.

The glazed entrance is off Isle St and its corner with Brecon St.