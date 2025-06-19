Coastguard vollie takes the plunge

Coastguard Queenstown president Johnny Quinn and fundraising volunteer Sarah McGuinness. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A passionate Coastguard Queenstown volunteer’s taking the plunge to raise $1000 for the organisation.

Sarah McGuinness is part of the marine search and rescue organisation’s June challenge, ‘The Big Swim’, in which she’s aiming to swim almost 5km in the local Alpine Aqualand pool.

Then, subject to also meeting the fundraising target by tomorrow, she’ll complete her 5km during the Southern Lakes Swimming Club’s winter solstice swim this Saturday in Lake Whakatipu’s Frankton Arm, starting 8am.

It’s quite a challenge for McGuinness, given she’s just had, two months ago, her ninth operation for a dislocated knee.

"I used to be a competitive swimmer back in my teenage years, but it’s a very long time since I’ve swum any distance, and certainly not in the lake."

She joined Coastguard Queenstown about two years ago, originally in marketing and fundraising, and is now training to be a qualified crew member.

"I’m just so passionate about the work they do, it’s saving lives but it’s also all the training and community education that goes with it."

Her fundraising profile’s bigswim.org.nz/s-mcguinness — money raised from ‘The Big Swim’ goes towards boats, training, lifesaving gear and education.

Meanwhile, local Coastguard president Johnny Quinn urges people to watch out for hypothermia over winter — "it’s something that can creep up on you really quickly".

He’s delighted the organisation’s taken delivery of a $48,000 thermal imaging camera, making it easier for crew to spot people in the water when it’s dark or foggy.

The Rotary Club of Queenstown contributed $4000 through its last duck race.