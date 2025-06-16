Friend doing honours as skifields open to blue skies

First on the chairlift at Coronet Peak are (from left) Natalie Urbani, of Queenstown, Alexa Macdonald, of Arthurs Point, David Furniss, of Arrowtown, Cameron Krauts, of Queenstown, Corin Rankin, of Queenstown, and Tony Russell, of Arrowtown. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Alexa Macdonald had something more than her skifield pass giving her access to the opening weekend of the Queenstown and Wanaka ski season — an excuse note from her friend’s mum to the skifield manager.

Coronet Peak, The Remarkables and Cardrona Alpine Resort all opened to blue skies and calm conditions on Saturday.

Among the first six on the Coronet Express chairlift was Ms Macdonald, of Arthurs Point, who said she was subbing for her friend Kurt Wilson, who had been first on the chair for the past nine years but could not make it this time.

"He couldn’t come this year because he’s in Australia.

"He’s even got a letter from his mum to [Coronet Peak ski area manager] Nigel Kerr excusing his absence."

On opening day, Coronet Peak and The Remarkables each reported about 1000 visitors.

Mr Kerr said last week’s snowfall and ongoing cold temperatures for snowmaking had made the lead-up to the weekend the best since 2022.

Across the Wakatipu Basin at The Remarkables, ski area manager Steve Hall said good numbers of mainly locals and families had enjoyed the "absolutely stunning" weather.

Mr Hall said the forecast for the next few days was perfect, cold temperatures allowing snowmaking to continue around the clock.

The first visitors had turned up on Friday afternoon, staying overnight to claim their spots on the first chair.

At Cardrona, skiers and snowboarders began lining up at the bottom of the access road at 1am on Saturday.

Cardrona and Treble Cone chief mountains officer Laura Hedley said it was "incredible to ... see so many happy people out there having fun".

Cardrona’s opening was the culmination of the biggest offseason development in its history, which includes a new base building, a T-bar to service training facilities and sealing the bottom section of the access roads.

The Soho Express chairlift will officially open on June 28, providing access to 150ha of new terrain in Soho Basin. Treble Cone is due to open on June 28.