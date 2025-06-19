Otago school expansion targeted in Govt spend

Education Minister Erica Stanford visits Queenstown's Te Kura Whakatipu o Kawarau. Photo: RNZ/Katie Todd

The Government has announced another $27 million spend to expand school infrastructure in Otago, easing pressure on a Queenstown primary school that had repurposed its library for teaching to fit extra students.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said the investment would add 12 new classrooms to Queenstown's Te Kura Whakatipu o Kawarau, as well as six at Dunstan High School in Alexandra.

Construction was expected to start in the next year.

Stanford made the announcement on Thursday afternoon at Te Kura Whakatipu o Kawarau, which opened at Jack's Point in 2022 and was already just over its capacity of 450 students.

"We've seen classrooms that weren't supposed to be classrooms, because of the huge growth that's happening here, so we need these classrooms built as soon as they can be," she said.

The 12 extra classrooms form 'Phase II' of the school's three-part long-term plan and, eventually, could accommodate more than 1000 students.

Principal Tania McNamara said she was "very excited" that the Government had recognised the school's need.

She said the community had been supportive with the makeshift learning arrangements, but was looking forward to having purpose-built spaces.

Last year, the Government also purchased a site at Ladies Mile in Queenstown to accommodate a new primary school.

Stanford said funding for its construction would be considered in future years.

"Securing the land at this time means that we will be able to hit 'go' on construction, when capacity is needed," she said.