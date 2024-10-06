More houses red-stickered as state of emergency lifted

A digger clears debris from a slip on Portobello Road yesterday. Photo: RNZ

Two more Dunedin homes have been red-stickered today, bringing the total number of uninhabitable properties in the city to 11.

It comes as the city moves into recovery mode, highlighted by the lifting of a state of emergency that has been in place since Thursday night.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich officially lifted the declaration at 4pm Sunday. Clutha's state of emergency was lifted at about noon.

"I want to thank everyone across our city for their calm and resilient response to the challenges this weather event has thrown at us in recent days," Mr Radich said.

“Dunedin is a special place full of wonderful people, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone’s efforts during this difficult time.”

Emergency Management Otago group controller, Matt Alley said the welcome break in the weather had allowed crews to continue assessing roads, river conditions, flood banks and three waters infrastructure.

Eleven properties have been red-stickered, meaning they are unsafe to occupy. This is following close to 50 property inspections.

Dunedin Civil Defence and Emergency Management confirmed the red-sticker notices were issued yesterday afternoon but the location of the houses could not be confirmed.

"The break in the weather is a good opportunity for communities to reconnect. If able to do so safely, please connect with neighbours and families to see where any assistance may be need," Mr Alley said.

Photo: Nathan Mckinnon/RNZ

More property inspections are due to be carried out today.

Emergency staff used helicopter footage to assess the impacts on townships around coastal Otago.

"We would like to thank agencies, contractors and lifeline organisations who have all been working really hard to check on people and restore access to isolated communities and to help them get what they need," Emergency Management Otago duty controller Jo Gilroy said.

Dunedin City Council urged residents with flooded or damaged properties to contact their insurance advisor.

"We are aware many property owners will be dealing directly with their insurance company over claims and next steps, including temporary accommodation if they are unable to get back into their homes. We encourage anyone who has not contacted their insurer to do so," Civil Defence controller Rob West said.

Roads remain closed

About 20 local roads remain closed around the city, a full list of closures can be found here.

State Highway 88 to Port Chalmers will stay closed for rest of the weekend after two significant slips with residential and emergency access only and fully staffed checkpoints.

It is expected to reopen Monday morning at about 6am under stop/go management, with reduced speeds.

State Highway 87 between Kyeburn and Hyde also remains closed due to flood damage, and is likely to remain closed for some time.

Leith River Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

SH90 also remains closed between Waikoikoi and Tapanui.

Portobello Rd and Harrington Point Rd both reopened last night after slips had cut off much of the Peninsula.

Emergency Management Otago group manager Matt Alley said yesterday they were focused on restoring access to communities.

"We're seeing significant areas of erosion, especially in Dunedin, which are making driving conditions hazardous and causing road closures."

Boil water notices in place

"As floodwaters recede, water contamination in several areas is an ongoing issue," Mr Alley said.

A precautionary boil water notice has been put in place for DCC-supplied properties in West Harbour from Ravensbourne to Deborah Bay.

"It’s important to note this guidance has changed to include Ravensbourne and Maia in the boil water notice, as they are now being supplied by the Port Chalmers water treatment plant as an interim measure," Mr West said.

A massive slip at Maia knocked out about 500m of water main that serves the West Harbour suburbs.

A major slip in Maia knocked out water and all but destroyed a family home. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Water trucks are at Roseneath, Sawyers Bay and Port Chalmers for anyone wanting fresh drinking water.

"Based on early assessments, we are looking at replacing a length of water pipe approximately 500m long. The timeframe for a permanent solution will depend on further investigation, however we hope to have partial reconnection completed tomorrow [Sunday]. This would involve reconnecting to the St Leonard's reservoir," Civil Defence controller Rob West said.

"We believe affected residents in the area have about two days' water remaining based on current usage so we remind West Harbour residents of the need to conserve water."

There is also a water truck in Middlemarch. People must take their own containers.

Households in Outram and Waikouaiti (including Karitane and Hawksbury) are being asked to conserve water until further notice. Tap water is safe to drink however there is pressure on the water treatment plant capacity due to flooding in the Taieri and Waikouaiti rivers.

Dunedin residents were warned of the risk of gastroenteritis due to floodwater and silt being contaminated with sewage.

Civil Defence controller Scott MacLean said people needed to wash their hands, keep out of contaminated areas and dispose of flood-contaminated materials.

"Floodwater and silt may contain sewage and other hazardous materials, and often carries bugs that can cause gastrointestinal (vomiting and diarrhoea), skin and eye infections," MacLean said.

Clutha

Clutha district's state of emergency was lifted at about noon on Sunday.

Toko Mouth is no longer isolated after access via Wangaloa Rd was restored, a Clutha District Council spokeswoman said.

However, access via Dunedin is still closed due to slips.

Power has also been restored to the settlement.

The council would be checking on Coast Rd and Chaslands Highway after slips closed the routes.

Multiple local roads remain closed in the district.

Properties affected by flooding in Balclutha have been assessed and issued with white stickers, meaning there is no restriction to access.

Stirling and Tapanui are under boil-water notices.

The Clutha District Council said because all the region's rivers were discoloured, water was taking longer to treat to a drinkable standard, so all residents should try to conserve it.

Several of Clutha's wastewater systems had been overflowing.

Aid available

Civil Defence payments are available through the Ministry of Social Development for people impacted by flooding in Dunedin, Otago and coastal Clutha.

The payments can help with emergency food, clothing and bedding. Emergency Management Otago said it can also covers costs if you've had to leave your home; a payment if you have evacuees staying with you in places such as a private home, marae or community centres.

If you are a farmer or grower, or a worker or live on a farming business, Emergency Management Otago said support is available through your local Rural Support Trust. The number is 0800 787 254.

Please contact your milk supplier if you have any concerns about milk collection, it added.

Sandbags can be returned to the Ice Stadium as well as the collection points in Mosgiel (Memorial Park/gym carpark) and Middlemarch (Showgrounds).

If people are unable to return them, sandbags can also be left on verges and they will be collected from early next week.

Anyone who required assistance getting sandbags delivered and now needs help getting them removed can contact DCC.

- Additional reporting RNZ