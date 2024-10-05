'Scariest thing ever': Family's lucky escape from Maia slip

A Dunedin family have talked of rescuing their dogs from their kennel as it was being carried atop a slow-moving landslip headed for the family home.

Fiona Cadogan said her family had four vehicles, one was now sitting in the dining room, another was perched on what was once their deck and a third was lying upside down in the mess.

The fourth vehicle survived by "pure luck", Ms Cadogan said.

"We had it parked away from the others cars because we were doing a renovation of the kitchen . . . That $40,000 spent is down the drain"

They then grabbed that one vehicle the earth had not already, and drove for their lives.

Ms Cadogan said she and husband Chad Ralston were feeling lucky their family was okay after narrowly escaping the landslip, which destroyed their Burkes Drive, West Harbour, property on Friday.

"That slip you can see down there used to be our garage.

"The slip's burst through it. I don't know how deep the mud is. And where we had a big deck is now just coated with probably 10m of mud."

They heard the rumble about 12.15am Friday, which seemed "forever-ago now", and got out of bed to investigate, she said.

"When we came out, the dog kennel and the garage - it was all just creaking and moving that way... so we got the dogs out as quick as we could, then it just swallowed up the garage, the kennels, all our cars, bar one.

"So we rescued that car, gathered the kids and went.

"It was the scariest thing ever."

Today, the family were given the go ahead to re-enter their property where they rescued Dora the chinchilla, who had been "chilling throughout it all".

Ms Cadogan said she was thankful they had good insurance, but she was sure they would never live in their home again.

"It’s just onwards from here . . . it’s the only way to go about it all — I’m just thankful it was the house and not our lives."

They were staying with family, and were not sure what would happen after that, but she was not sure they would ever be able to live in their home again, Ms Cadogan said.